Netflix smash House of Cards season 2 set for 14 February release

  Netflix smash House of Cards season 2 set for 14 February release
Netflix has announced that its award-winning House of Cards series will return for a second season on 14 February 2014. So cancel any dinner plans you had for Valentine's Day.

Like the first season, all 13 episodes of the series will be released at once on 14 February. The second season of House of Cards, starring Kevin Spacey, is highly anticipated by the  fans. Not much has been revealed as to what's in store - just a few obvious hints.

"Francis (Spacey) and Claire (Robin Wright) Underwood continue their ruthless rise to power as threats mount on all fronts," Netflix writes about the second season. "Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara, “American Horror Story”), an up-and-coming reporter and Francis’s former paramour, is inching closer to the truth about his crimes."

The date announcement was made in a tweet by Netflix on Wednesday, with a teaser flashing the season's premiere day while showing Claire smoking a cigarette by the window.

The TV show/movie streaming network has had great success with its original House of Cards drama, available for streaming only on Netflix in the US, Canada, the UK Latin America and Ireland.

In August, the series made history for being the first online TV series to win an Emmy, while also being nominated for 13 others. Director David Fincher won the award for Best Drama Directing.

