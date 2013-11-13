  Netflix adds new features and user interface across Smart TVs, PS3, Xbox 360, Roku and more

Netflix launched as part of Virgin Media's TiVo TV service yesterday, but that's not the end of the media streaming service's activities this week. It has also announced a global rollout of new features and enhanced user interface for all of its TV connected applications - the biggest update of the Netflix experience in its history.

That means owners of Smart TVs, PS3 and Xbox 360 console, Roku TV boxes, supported Blu-ray players and more will get a unified experience, one that looks better and offers improved functionality.

The new design has been created specifically for bigger screens, so iPad, iPhone, Android and other apps are not affected. It includes a new Netflix main screen, with three large, rotating images for each title to give more context. And they have shorter synopsis and personalised details, including information on whether friends have watched the movie or show, if they relate to others you've watched, or if they've won awards.

Search is now more visual and predictive. After typing just one letter, results start to appear and are filtered the more words you type.

The kids' section has been brought into line with the main in design terms and is now available on devices it wasn't before, such as Blu-ray players, Smart TVs and Roku.

Playback transition is also faster; there will be less lag between the title screen and the video playing.

The global rollout of the update has already started but might take up to two weeks to reach all devices around the world.