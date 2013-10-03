Netflix for iPhone, iPad updated, adds Netflix HD and Airplay streaming to iOS 7

Netflix has pushed out a significant update for its iPhone, iPod touch and iPad application. Version 5.0 adds a couple of key features for those who have updated their phones or tablets to iOS 7, plus a bunch of playback optimisations and stabilisation improvements.

The first significant change is the ability to stream Netflix HD content. This has been on many users' wishlists for quite some time and now it's here. The only thing is that, after a scan through a handful of shows and films, Pocket-lint found a majority were still not available in HD. That included Breaking Bad and Netflix's own fourth season of Arrested Development. House of Cards is listed in HD though, as is the BBC drama Luther. Mind you, 24 seems to be listed under "witty comedies" at present, so maybe small hiccups are being ironed out.

Also added is Airplay streaming for iOS 7 users. Of course, Apple TVs have the Netflix app installed as standard, so quite why you'd prefer to stream from an iPad or iPhone rather than just watch it through the box itself we're not sure. Netflix notes that you need to switch off Airplay mirroring for this function to work.

Netflix for iOS version 5.0 is available as a free download on iTunes now.