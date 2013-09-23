  Netflix launches Breaking Bad Spoiler Foiler just in time to block out series finale tweets

Just in time for the series finale of Breaking Bad on Sunday, Netflix has launched a new tool to block out any spoilers found on Twitter, dubbed the "Spoiler Foiler." This tool is especially useful if you find yourself not on the US' East Coast, where lucky viewers get a significant head start to view the show before the rest of the world.

We've all been in the situation before. Someone sees a drastic event on a television show and just has to let their Twitter feed know all about it. In Breaking Bad's case: "OMG Walt cooks meth!"

Once logged in with your Twitter, the Spoiler Foiler will seek out "danger words" and block them out. For example, if someone says spoiler, spoiler warning, or assumedly any Breaking Bad-esque terms, Spoiler Foiler will use black bars to shield your wandering eyes.

Netflix has shown its love for Breaking Bad before, offering UK viewers the latest season 5 episode of the show on Monday after it airs on Sunday on AMC in the US. It only makes sense for Netflix to target the Spoiler Foiler towards its UK audience.

The Spoiler Foiler campaign runs from 23 September to 4 October, because if you don't watch it by then it's almost like the surprise should be spoiled.