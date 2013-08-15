Netflix inks deal with Scholastic Media to bring Goosebumps and more to UK, US and other markets

Netflix announced on Thursday that it has added and expanded children's horror series Goosebumps and other popular TV shows produced by Scholastic Media to new markets.

As part of Netflix's Scholastic deal, all episodes of Goosebumps will be available in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland from 15 August. All episodes of The Magic School Bus will also be available in those markets - in addition to Latin America - exclusively through Netflix.

Goosebumps is a children's horror television series from the 1990s based on R. L. Stine's popular Goosebumps books, while The Magic School Bus is an animated children's television series from the same decade. The Magic School Bus is also based on a book series of the same name by Bruce Degen and Joanna Cole.

"When we first added The Magic School Bus and Goosebumps for our members in the US and Canada earlier this summer we knew they would perform well, but after seeing just how popular they were we decided to expand our relationship with Scholastic and bring these great shows to more of our markets," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix, in a press release.

Lesser-known titles packaged in the Netflix-Scholastic Media deal include: Harry the Dirty Dog, Danny and the Dinosaur, Chrysanthemum, The Snowy Day and The Mouse and The Motorcycle.

There's even a few movies like The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Stories and Stellaluna, but will be available only in the US and Canada. Additional series available in the US and Canada include I SPY, The Baby-Sitter's Club, Dear America, Horrible Histories, Dragon, Turbo Dogs and Sammy's Story Shop.

Netflix said many of Scholastic Media's shows and movies had not been previously available to consumers on TV or online in the streaming format.