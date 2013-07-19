  Machinima looking to become the Netflix for gamers, new subscription model mulled

Games and comics online video channel Machinima is reportedly in talks with potential partners and investors to raise funding to make it effectively the Netflix for fanboys and gamers. It is looking to adopt a subscription model and host full-length related TV shows made by some of the big studios in Hollywood.

Although it has already recently received $35 million in funding from investors led by Google, it is seeking an extra $80 million to take the service to the next level. It currently posts its video online for free, backed by advertising, but wants to make a play for television sets.

Reuters claims it has been informed of the plans by two executives "with knowledge of the situation". The news site states that Warner Bros and Paramount Pictures have both been approached to be part of the new set-up. Both currently produce shorter shows for Machinima that appear on its YouTube channel and the dedicated new Xbox 360 application.

Machinima confirmed to Reuters that it was looking to start an online video service. However, it didn't admit to having talks with any studios or comment on the amounts of money it is looking to raise.

"The fanboy viewer is crazy, engaged and ravenous," said Allen DeBevoise, CEO of Machinima.

"We intend to raise capital to be a company in the spirit of HBO and AMC, but in an over-the-top world."