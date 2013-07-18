  Netflix streaming rubs shoulders with regular TV, House of Cards, Arrested Development and Hemlock Grove earn Emmy nominations

The US remake of House of Cards has made history. It is the first online-only TV series to be nominated for an Emmy award. For nine, in fact. Its Netflix stablemates Arrested Development (with three) and Eli Roth's Hemlock Grove (two) have also been recognised as part of a groundbreaking nod of acceptance that online-exclusive series, with no traditional linear broadcast showings, can rub shoulders with more conventional programming.

Netflix is now a major player, it seems. And on-demand content is as good as, or better than, shows on ABC, HBO, NBC, Fox or any other cable or terrestrial channel.

It's not just minor categories they are nominated for either. House of Cards is up for Best Drama against Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and Homeland. In addition, both lead actor Kevin Spacey and actress Robin Wright are nominated for their respective Best... categories. And Jason Bateman from Arrested Development has been nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the Netflix-exclusive fourth season.

Netflix has continued to commission original programming for its internet-streaming service, with Orange is the New Black the latest to appear on the platform. Amazon too is busy making a signing-up original TV series, with UK arm Lovefilm Instant being the exclusive home for Vikings.

One of its stars, British actor Clive Standen, told Pocket-lint recently that on-demand binge TV was the best way to watch a show. "TV's changed now," he said. "You can't wait for a week to see an episode. Nearly every episode nowadays ends on a cliffhanger and you can't wait a week. It's ridiculous when you have to wait that long.

"You find yourself at three in the morning, 10 episodes into Breaking Bad or what have you. That's the way to watch it."

The American television industry now seems to agree.