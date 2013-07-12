  BBFC wants to add ratings to internet videos, asks you to help

The British Board of Film Classification is looking into a rating system for online video content. Working with Dutch media regulator Nicam, the UK organisation wants to add traffic light ratings to user-generated content on the internet, and it needs your co-operation.

The traffic light system would give viewers a warning before a video is played, to alert them to the type of content they are about to watch. But because a vast majority of it is homemade and does not ordinarily come under the BBFC's remit, it would require viewers and those who uploaded the videos to provide details on the content.

The BBFC says there is an increasing acceptance by politicians that online video classification is necessary. Italian commercial broadcaster Mediacast has already agreed to trial the new system.

As the BBC reports, the BBFC has already classified online-only content. Netflix submitted exclusive series House of Cards for classification in the UK, which was only available online or streamed over the internet at the time (now also out on Blu-ray and DVD).

Like Netflix, other video sites and services would have to submit their content voluntarily for classification, so we doubt the likes of YouTube or Vimeo will be doing so any time soon.