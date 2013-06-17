  Netflix working on new original TV series with Dreamworks, the biggest deal yet

Netflix has signed with Dreamworks to create multiple new original TV series for its online streaming offering. Promising more than 300 hours of programming, the Dreamworks deal is part of what Netflix says is the largest ever signed for original content.

It will span the entirety of Netflix coverage areas and will be starting in around 2014. Netflix is promising content from the likes of Casper and Where's Wallie as well as Fat Albert, but series specifics are yet to be detailed.

Dreamworks animations like The Croods and Turbo will also be aired as part of Netflix's exclusive movie streaming deal. The move comes as Lovefilm announced it was joining forces with Disney to show the likes of Wall-E, which is already available on Netflix.

Just on which platforms the new Netflix content will be available is still to be confirmed, as are which countries, but with chief content officer Ted Sarandos saying that the partnership will bring the "Dreamworks characters to the 40 countries where Netflix operates", we presume that means everywhere and on everything. We also expect the deal to come into play by 2014.

The new original programming goes way beyond Netflix's dealings with the likes of House of Cards and represents another major step towards internet content streaming replacing terrestrial TV.