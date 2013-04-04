  Netflix's second original major series ready to roll, Arrested Development starts 26 May

Netflix has announced the date the long-awaited return of US comedy sensation Arrested Development will go live on its service. It will make all 15 episodes of the fourth season of the sitcom available from 0.01PDT on Sunday 26 May (8.01am in the UK).

The show will be available simultaneously in all regions that have Netflix - that's the UK, US, Ireland, Canada, Latin America, Brazil and the Nordics. It is the second original series to hit the platform after the first season of the US remake of House of Cards, and the company will be adding Sense8 in 2014, the sci-fi series by The Matrix creators the Warchowski brothers.

With 15 episodes, season 4 of Arrested Development will be longer than its immediate predecessor, broadcast nine years ago. It will feature the entire original cast as the Bluth family and promises to make use of the Netflix platform as part of the show.

"We are doing something very ambitious that can only be done with Netflix as partners and on their platform," said series creator and executive producer Mitch Hurwitz. "Finally, my simple wish for the show is coming true: that it be broadcast every second around the clock to every television, computer or mobile device in existence."

Netflix also currently offers every other episode from the original three series of Arrested Development.