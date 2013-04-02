  1. Home
House of Cards breaks from Netflix exclusive, coming to Blu-ray in June

Netflix sensation House of Cards will soon be available to watch for those who don't subscribe to the movie and TV show streaming service. The US remake of the original British series will be available on DVD and Blu-ray from 10 June.

Sony Pictures picked up the international distribution rights for when the show finished its Netflix exclusive run and will be releasing all 13 episodes of season 1 in a three-disc Blu-ray box-set and DVD edition. There are no details on possible extras or bonus features at present, which would at least make it a step above the content currently available on Netflix, and worth a purchase for those who subscribe to the service too.

READ: Netflix's House of Cards: Waving goodbye to regional distribution and good riddance

Starring Kevin Spacey, House of Cards has been the most-watched content on Netflix and was the first all-exclusive show to be carried by the media streaming service. It will soon be followed by the return of Arrested Development and, in 2014, a new science-fiction show, Sense 8, by The Matrix creators the Warchowski brothers.

Its success is proof there are other outlets for original content apart from the traditional broadcast stations and television distribution networks.

You can still see all 13 episodes of House of Cards on Netflix, and even the BBC original 1990 version.

The Blu-ray and DVD box-sets can be pre-ordered on Amazon.co.uk, priced at £28 and £21.50 respectively.

