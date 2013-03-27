  Netflix unites Babylon 5 and The Matrix creators for new homegrown sci-fi series, Sense8

Netflix is expanding its catalogue of all-original content by commissioning a science-fiction series created by The Warchowski brothers (The Matrix, Cloud Atlas) and J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5 and renowned comic book writer).

Scheduled to hit the video streaming platform in 2014, Sense8 will run for 10 episodes and although little has been released about its plot, Andy and Lana Wachowski have hinted at a rough theme. "Several years ago, we had a late-night conversation [with Straczynski] about the ways technology simultaneously unites and divides us, and out of that paradox Sense8 was born," they said.

It will be the first venture into television production by the Warchowskis, who have previously stuck to movie-making, although Straczynski is a TV veteran, having also previously co-produced Murder, She Wrote, among other shows, and written episodes of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Netflix has had great recent success with its original production of House of Cards - the US remake of a UK series - and the return of Arrested Development in a brand new series will hit the service in May. However, the coup of getting The Matrix trilogy's creators on board for a Netflix-only project particularly excites chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

"Andy and Lana Wachowski and Joe Straczynski are among the most imaginative writers and gifted visual storytellers of our time," he said. "Their incredible creations are favourites of Netflix members globally and we can't wait to bring Sense8 to life."