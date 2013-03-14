  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Netflix TV news

Netflix competitor Redbox Instant launches in the US, with a focus on movies

|
  Netflix competitor Redbox Instant launches in the US, with a focus on movies
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Verizon and Redbox's joint movie streaming venture Redbox Instant has officially launched in the US, providing an alternative to Netflix for an $8 monthly subscription. 

The monthly subscription offers four one-night DVD rentals and unlimited streaming from iOS, Android, Xbox 360, web, and Vizio, LG, Samsung or Google TV media devices. Users can try the service in a one-month free trial (you don't have to be a Verizon customer). There is also a $9 (£6) a month subscription that adds four credits for Blu-ray rentals.

Beta testers have been extensively testing the service since February. Many have noted that Redbox Instant's movie selection isn't nearly as large as that offered on Netflix or Redbox kiosks. Three major studios Viacom, MGM and Lions Gate Entertainment are signed on with the service, offering 4,600 titles at launch, so it may just be a matter of time before the library fills out.

Where Redbox Instant seems to differ from Netflix is in its focus on movies, rather than television content. Shawn Strickland, Redbox Instant CEO,  spoke to GigaOM, saying the company's focus remained on movies. He also said exclusive content (like Netflix's House of Cards) could be an avenue for the company at some point. No word on a UK launch.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments