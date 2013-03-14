  Netflix competitor Redbox Instant launches in the US, with a focus on movies

Verizon and Redbox's joint movie streaming venture Redbox Instant has officially launched in the US, providing an alternative to Netflix for an $8 monthly subscription.

The monthly subscription offers four one-night DVD rentals and unlimited streaming from iOS, Android, Xbox 360, web, and Vizio, LG, Samsung or Google TV media devices. Users can try the service in a one-month free trial (you don't have to be a Verizon customer). There is also a $9 (£6) a month subscription that adds four credits for Blu-ray rentals.

Beta testers have been extensively testing the service since February. Many have noted that Redbox Instant's movie selection isn't nearly as large as that offered on Netflix or Redbox kiosks. Three major studios Viacom, MGM and Lions Gate Entertainment are signed on with the service, offering 4,600 titles at launch, so it may just be a matter of time before the library fills out.

Where Redbox Instant seems to differ from Netflix is in its focus on movies, rather than television content. Shawn Strickland, Redbox Instant CEO, spoke to GigaOM, saying the company's focus remained on movies. He also said exclusive content (like Netflix's House of Cards) could be an avenue for the company at some point. No word on a UK launch.