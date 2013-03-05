Netflix: No plans for BlackBerry 10 app

Two months after launch and BlackBerry is still having issues getting some of the major names to support its new operating system. Instagram and Skype will be arriving at some point, but as Android ports rather than native applications, and other notable absentees include native support for SkyDrive, Flickr and Netflix.

This last one is the most jarring for BlackBerry at present. Netflix is available on iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Chrome OS, Windows 8 and even PS Vita. However, the company has now confirmed that a BB10 application to access the video streaming service is not even in development.

"We have no current plans for a BlackBerry app," it told AllThingsDigital. It backed up claims from one of the site's sources that said that Netflix currently has no interest in supporting BlackBerry 10, either natively or through an Android port.

That's not to say that BlackBerry wouldn't welcome a change of mind by the Netflix powers that be. "At this time, it’s in Netflix’s court to join the excitement around BlackBerry 10 - we hope they choose to bring a BlackBerry 10 experience to their customers. We’d love to have them," said Alex Kinsella, BlackBerry spokesman.

There is better news for BlackBerry Z10 owners when it comes to the hugely popular WhatsApp messenger application. Even though it missed the launch itself, it will be released later this month.

