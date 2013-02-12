  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Netflix TV news

Netflix: House Of Cards our most viewed content offerring

|
  Netflix: House Of Cards our most viewed content offerring
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Video streaming behemoth Netflix has announced that its exclusive offer House of Cards, rolled into a full-length series, has become the most-watched piece of content ever for the site. 

According to Netflix COO Ted Sarandos, speaking at D:Dive Into Media, House of Cards became the most-watched content on the site for both the US and worldwide in the two weeks since its release. No specific figures were given. 

Pocket-lint provided a lengthy preview of the series which includes actors Keven Spacey, Rob Wright, Kate Mara and Corey Stoll. The series follows Frank Underwood (Spacey), a member of the House of Representatives, scheming to get revenge on those who betrayed him. A second season of 13 episodes is being taped. 

House of Cards has been well received by critics and television buffs. It's not offered to general masses on television channels, but is instantly and exclusively available for Netflix subscribers. While the view accomplishment not only proves this is a great series, but the move to make content available in an online fashion also seems to work.

“No one has ever watched anything on Netflix that they couldn’t watch all at once,” Sarandos said. This perhaps, is why Netflix was almost forced to release all 13 episodes of the political drama at the same time.

What do you think of House of Cards?

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments