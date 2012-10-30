NeoGeo X Gold Limited Edition coming to UK 6 December, priced £175

A limited-edition pack including the NeoGeo X retro gaming handheld, an old school joystick and base station styled like the original Nineties console, will be available in the UK on 6 December.

It is being distributed here by Blaze Europe, a specialist in retro gaming equipment which has also announced that the set will cost a reasonable £175.

The NeoGeo X Gold Limited Edition pack will come with 20 pre-loaded classic titles, including 3 Count Bout, Art of Fighting, Alpha Mission II, Baseball Stars II, Cyber Lip, Fatal Fury, Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters '95, King of the Monsters, Last Resort, League Bowling, Magician Lord, Metal Slug, Mutation Nation, Nam 1975, Puzzled, Real Bout - Fatal Fury Special, Samurai Shodown II, Super Sidekicks, and World Heroes Perfect.

As a bonus, the Limited Edition set also includes a game card featuring a copy of arcade and SNK hit Ninja Masters.

The NeoGeo X handheld console comes with 4.4-inch screen and stereo speakers. It plugs into the NeoGeo X Station when you want to play the games on a big screen, as the add-on features audio and video outputs, including HDMI and composite.

The NeoGeo X Arcade Stick rounds off the experience, giving you the same form of control that NeoGeo owners had back in the Nineties, but at a fraction of the cost.

We can't wait to try out the whole kit here at Pocket-lint, to see if it can live up to our fond memories of winning bouts in Samurai Shodown II without really knowing what we were doing.

Check our Blaze Europe's website at www.blazeeurope.com for more info.