Netflix refreshes iPhone app, adds new functionality, iPhone 5 version coming soon

Netflix has released an improved update for the iPhone and iPod touch. While the changes are minor, the movie and TV streaming service is intended to make for a more intuitive and immersive experience.

The new version adds more titles and galleries than ever before, and brings the smartphone app up to speed when compared to the superb iPad and Android tablet editions. The browse screen now has a bar that shows programmes or films you are part the way through. They allow you to continue where you left off without having to wade through a number of taps.

A tap on a title will now bring up information about that content, with other recommended shows and movies appearing in a bar at the bottom, while a double tap will start instant playback.

And search functionality is now available throughout, no matter where you are in the app.

The update/free app is now available on iTunes and it will run on iOS 5 and above (including iOS 6, which will be released at some point tomorrow - 19 September).

Netflix has also announced that it will soon release an optimised iPhone 5 version of the app, which uses the larger screen real estate, and an updated version for Android is in the pipeline too.