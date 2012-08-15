  Netflix coming to Nordic countries

Having given us some of the best TV in recent years, it seems only right that the Nordic region gets to enjoy some of them via Netflix.

The online streaming service will be rolled out to Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland before the end of 2012 enabling a new audience to watch films and TV shows on their PCs, Macs, Smart TVs, game consoles, Blu-ray disc players, smartphones and tablet devices.

Netflix is promising “Hollywood” films along with “local and global” TV shows to all four countries, though it hasn’t yet specified what this content will be.

Denmark was the origin of crime thriller The Killing that found a dedicated following both in it’s home country and around the world, while the equally compelling The Bridge was a collaboration between Denmark and Sweden.

Residents in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland can register their interest in Netflix by visiting their website after which they will receive an email alert to when the service will be rolled out. No word on pricing yet, with Netflix merely saying the service will be available "for one low monthly price".

Netflix originally began in the US in 2007 and arrived in the UK and Ireland in early 2012.

