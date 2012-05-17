New in-browser experience for Netflix

Netflix subscribers have been treated to a new, tasty in-browser video player that adds a feature or two and simplifies the viewing experience. It allows users to select other episodes of a TV show from within the player itself and adds an information overlay when video is paused.

Using Microsoft Silverlight, the new player also offers an option to switch on or off the high definition version of a stream - if available - and the control bar allows you to skip to the next episode of a show at the press of one icon.

All of the new features can also be used when the video is in full-screen mode.

One word of warning though, OS X Chrome is not supported on all Macs. Some users have been getting a message advising them to use Safari or Firefox instead.

GigaOM received an email from Netflix explaining why: "Chrome on Mac support is a limitation of Microsoft Silverlight, not Netflix," it said. "It works on some Macs but not on others, so we allow it and give users a warning."

We have to say though, OS X Chrome issues aside, this new version of the player is a massive improvement on the last.

Have you checked out the new version of the in-browser Netflix video player yet? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below...