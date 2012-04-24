  Netflix comes to Sony Entertainment Network, rolling out with 2012 Bravia models

Netflix, the video-on-demand subscription service, today launches on the Sony Entertainment Network. Sony devices, including Bravia TV, Blu-ray players and the PS3 will all benefit from access to the service.

"Adding Netflix to the Sony Entertainment Network, gives consumers an even broader choice of devices to instantly watch unlimited TV programmes and films streamed over the internet," said Greg Peters, VP of product development at Netflix.

Netflix, which launched in the UK in January 2012, is now available across a wide range of platforms, making it really easy to get to the content offered at a flat-rate £5.99 a month.

Netflix will be available on all 2012 Bravia models, as well as Blu-ray players and home theatre systems that support Sony Entertainment Network. It will be available through Sony's Network Media player and has been on the PS3 for some time.

The advantage of Netflix is that it also plays easily through your mobile devices, from the browser of your laptop to your iPad, iPhone or Android device.

Sony has a rival Video Unlimited service that it offer through its devices, which probably has a better selection of premium titles, but you can't argue with the easy access that Netflix offers, as well as the growing portfolio of television programming.

“All of our consumer products - whether that is a Bravia, Vaio, Tablet or Xperia - are designed to provide the best quality content possible, and having great content providers offers consumers greater choice for their home cinema experience,” said Edd Uzzell, Sony category development manager.