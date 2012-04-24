  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Netflix TV news

Netflix comes to Sony Entertainment Network, rolling out with 2012 Bravia models

|
  Netflix comes to Sony Entertainment Network, rolling out with 2012 Bravia models
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Netflix, the video-on-demand subscription service, today launches on the Sony Entertainment Network. Sony devices, including Bravia TV, Blu-ray players and the PS3 will all benefit from access to the service.

"Adding Netflix to the Sony Entertainment Network, gives consumers an even broader choice of devices to instantly watch unlimited TV programmes and films streamed over the internet," said Greg Peters, VP of product development at Netflix.

Netflix, which launched in the UK in January 2012, is now available across a wide range of platforms, making it really easy to get to the content offered at a flat-rate £5.99 a month.

Netflix will be available on all 2012 Bravia models, as well as Blu-ray players and home theatre systems that support Sony Entertainment Network. It will be available through Sony's Network Media player and has been on the PS3 for some time.

The advantage of Netflix is that it also plays easily through your mobile devices, from the browser of your laptop to your iPad, iPhone or Android device.

Sony has a rival Video Unlimited service that it offer through its devices, which probably has a better selection of premium titles, but you can't argue with the easy access that Netflix offers, as well as the growing portfolio of television programming.

“All of our consumer products - whether that is a Bravia, Vaio, Tablet or Xperia - are designed to provide the best quality content possible, and having great content providers offers consumers greater choice for their home cinema experience,” said Edd Uzzell, Sony category development manager.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments