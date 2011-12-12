Nook Color takes on Amazon with Netflix movies
If you thought that Barnes & Noble had cast the original Nook Color out into the wilderness following the launch of the Nook Tablet then think again because the year-old ebook reader come tablet has just seen its biggest software update yet - adding Netflix and Flixster movies into the fold.
In a move that will see the Nook Color take on the Kindle Fire (and its own Tablet brethren) in the budget multimedia tablet arena, movie and TV show streaming comes crashing onto the device for all Netflix customers and people buying physical media under the UltraViolet banner will be able to tap into Flixster's digital library to view their content on the go.
There's also a number of music apps being added to the Nook Color including Pandora, Rhapsody, Grooveshark and MOG, all available with a free 14-day trial. Plus Nook Comics has been added with access to "a large collection of full-colour comics, graphic novels and kids’ comics in high resolution that allow readers to pinch, zoom and discover this content like never before".
In total, there are around 100 new features for the device.
"Building upon our award-winning reading experience and vast digital content catalogue, we are excited to offer our largest Nook Color software update ever that will bring access to movies, TV shows, hundreds of new apps, comics, graphic novels and more to our time-tested, critically acclaimed Reader’s Tablet," said William Lynch, CEO of Barnes & Noble.
"Customers can discover all types of interactive content specifically designed for the stunning, 7-inch display, in addition to staying connected through email and the web."
The update can be applied manually now using the side-loader. Alternatively just wait for the OTA update that should land in the next week or so.
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
- Sky News may end up being sold to Disney separately from the rest of Sky
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
- Google Chromecast tips and tricks: 15 ways to enhance your streaming experience
- Five reasons to get a VPN: Streaming Pay-Per-View boxing to sports online
- Denon announces Heos HomeCinema HS2 soundbar with 4K video and hi-res audio support
- Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
Comments