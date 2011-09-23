Netflix and Facebook finally team up

It's all go for Facebook over at the F8 developers conference in San Francisco, where not only has the social network launched the new Timeline feature, and integrated Spotify and music features; Mark Zuckerberg also announced that a Netflix partnership was now in place...sort of.

The deal is there, the integration is ready to go, but the social movie platform will only be hitting 1 million of the 25 million Netflix subscribers, those in Canada and Latin America.

Usually when we report on Netflix issues here on Pocket-lint we bemoan the lack of Netflixing in the UK, but this time it's our US cousins who are missing out due to a 1980’s law that "creates some confusion over our ability to let US members automatically share the television shows and movies they watch with their friends on Facebook".

That's the message from Michael Drobac, director of Government Relations at Netflix, who also states that the wheels are in motion to get the law changed.

The Netflix integration, according to Tom Willerer from the Netflix product team, is all about sharing what you're watching with your buddies by linking your Facebook account to your Netflix streaming platforms.

"We want to make streaming from Netflix a more social experience and through the new optional Facebook connection, Netflix makes it possible for you to connect with your friends over TV series and movies online," he said.



"The Netflix / Facebook integration empowers you as a Netflix member to share what you watch from Netflix with your friends on Facebook and to discover what your friends are watching both on Facebook and within the Netflix user interface. This makes it easier and more fun to find new television series and movies to watch."

Zuckerberg was keen to show off at F8, however, how easy it is to watch Netflix from within the Facebook walls. Why would you ever need to leave the social network after all?

Obviously, there's no Netflix / Facebook action here in Blighty yet - but we'd love to see Lovefilm or Acetrax get involved until we await the inevitable Netflix UK launch.