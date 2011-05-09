  1. Home
Netflix ready for HTML5 Chrome OS streaming

With Google I/O 2011 all set to kick off within a matter of hours, a few little snippets of info are already popping up, giving us a some clues as to what might drop from the Big G.

And, one of the launches that is most hotly tipped is that of Google's Chrome OS - and the news that Netflix is all ready for the platform simply fuels the rumour flames further.

Netflix streaming is big business in the States, and the fact that it is now free from the shackles of a Microsoft Silverlight download and is ready for some HTML5 action is big news in the Chrome OS world.

The Netflix plug-in for Chrome, based on HTML5 standards, was first touted back in December by John Ciancutti, VP of Personalisation Technology at Netflix who stressed its importance for VODers.

"The technology is delivered from Netflix servers every time you launch our application," he said.

"This means we can constantly update, test and improve the experience we offer….Our customers don’t have to go through a manual process to install new software every time we make a change, it ‘just happens.’"

The news also means Linux users now have access to Netflix streaming as well. Woo-hoo.

