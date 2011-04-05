  Motorola VAP2400 to stream HD video around your home

Motorola has detailed a new box of tricks to be available later in the year that will allow consumers to stream HD video content wirelessly around their home.

Although not expected to go on the market until September at the earliest, the Motorola VAP2400 video bridge is a wireless access device capable of transmitting extremely reliable and high-quality video content over Wi-Fi throughout the home says Motorola.

“Motorola’s Media Engagement Barometer research into video consumption habits shows that more and more people are accessing broadcast video services on multiple screens around the home,” said Keith Kelley, vice president, home devices, Motorola Mobility. “The Motorola VAP2400 wireless video bridge solution is a game-changing technology that enables operators to change the way video services are deployed in customer home networks. Compatible with multiple set-tops, it delivers enhanced media experiences throughout the home, allowing service providers to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market.”

The box will support multiple HD and SD streaming in the home at high data rates and larger home coverage (multiple concurrent HD streaming supported through multiple walls).

It’s not clear at this moment however whether this will be a direct to consumer device or something offered by cable companies around the world, however it’s completely plausible that Motorola could use such a device to allow you to stream content from your PVR to the company’s tablet, the Motorola Xoom.

Doing so would mean that you have yet another reason to use the tablet - a portable TV for your house and garden.