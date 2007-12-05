  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft TV news

Michael Bay says HD DVD is a Microsoft conspiracy

|
  Michael Bay says HD DVD is a Microsoft conspiracy
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Michael Bay has not been shy to voice his opinions over the next-gen home cinema format war so far.

He was quick to speak out over his Transformers movie getting an HD DVD-only release and has since stated that his "critical eye" sees Blu-ray as the better format.

But, the director has now gone from critical commentator to conspiracy theorist with his latest comments.

Discussing the "corporate politics" involved in the format war between HD DVD and Blu-ray, Bay has suggested that the whole situation is being manipulated by Microsoft.

He said: "Microsoft wants both formats to fail so they can be heroes and make the world move to digital downloads".

In a move that must have Paramount wringing their hands, Bay went on to claim that the software company has only been financially backing HD DVD over "superior Blu-ray" to create "confusion in the market".

We can't help but think that's one less Christmas hamper leaving the Paramount HQ this Yule...

PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch England's World Cup matches in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  2. BT TV adds Amazon Prime Video; Now TV still to come
  3. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, UK release date, price and more
  4. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  5. Sony KD-55XF8505 review: HDR woes hold back this 4K TV
  1. BBC iPlayer to show Wimbledon in 4K HDR and Sky Q gets 4K matches too
  2. You can now use Google Assistant on Nvidia Shield TV in the UK
  3. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
  4. Future Philips TVs will come with integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers
  5. What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
Comments