(Pocket-lint) - At long last, there is an official "first look" trailer for the much-anticipated Halo TV series that was first announced three years ago.

First shown during the 2021 Game Awards, it's twice as long as the teaser trailer revealed last month, meaning it's our real first look at the live-action TV adaptation headed to Paramount+. The trailer is seemingly narrated by Doctor Halsey (Natascha McElhone), who is getting Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) prepared to be humanity’s greatest hope in a war against the Covenant.

Halo will star Bokeem Woodbine, Olive Gray, Charlie Murphy, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, and Kate Kennedy, to name a few.

Its first trailer doesn't reveal much else, besides a glimpse at cities, a giant ship, and soldiers preparing for battle. The biggest takeaway is that the show appears to take place around the start of humanity’s war with the Covenant, while the original Halo game is near the end.

The upcoming TV show is, of course, based on the Halo franchise and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and developed and written by Kyle Killen (Fear Street: Part One - 1994) and Steven Kane (The Closer). Set to exclusively debut on ViacomCBS' streaming service sometime in 2022, it was first announced in 2018 as a Showtime series before hitting multiple COVID-19-related production delays.

For more about Paramount+, see Pocket-lint's guide here. We also compare it to other video streaming services available in the US here.