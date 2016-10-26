  1. Home
Microsoft introduces Dolby Atmos support for Xbox One

While Microsoft's Windows event put a lot of focus of 3D image capturing and designing, the company also made some announcements for the Xbox. Updates for the Microsoft's games console include being able to host your own tournaments within games, that can be played with friends across Xbox and Windows 10 PCs.

But the last announcement of the Xbox section was perhaps the biggest and that's that Dolby Atmos support will be coming to the Xbox One and Xbox One S with the Creators Update.

The Xbox One can play Blu-rays while the Xbox One S is the first games console with a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player. Both formats can have a Dolby Atmos soundtrack, but until now, neither console has been able to output to a Dolby Atmos AV receiver.

Dolby Atmos expands upon a regular 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound system by adding height channels to create a more enveloping sound field. You'll need an Atmos speaker setup in your room to reap the full benefits, either by installing cinema speakers or by adding height channel speakers to your existing surround sound speakers. 

The update will mean both the Xbox One and Xbox One S can become more powerful home media devices, combining Blu-ray, 4K and Atmos into one package. Dolby Atmos support will arrive with the Windows 10 Creators Update in early 2017.

