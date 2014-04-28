  'Xbox Originals' announced as exclusive shows for Microsoft devices

Microsoft has announced it will develop 12 new shows that can only be viewed exclusively on its devices.

Rumours of Microsoft's bid to create shows, other than the already-announced Halo series, were doing the rounds a few weeks ago. Now it's official.

Despite being called Xbox Originals the shows will be available on other Microsoft devices too. These appear to vary from show to show but include Xbox One, Xbox 360, Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 devices.

Nancy Tellem, president of Xbox Entertainment Studios, said: "We are developing premium, original content for the Xbox community which is an audience we are incredibly respectful of. We believe Xbox Originals should embrace the way our fans think about traditional TV."

Shows in the works include two separate Halo projects from Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott. Other shows include a well-timed football series called Every Street United that will feature real players as it delves into the world of street football. Then there's the Bonnaroo music festival being aired from 13 June. A series called Signal To Noise (or Atari: Game Over, once they decide) will expose little known stories about how altered the way we live – including the Atari game burial, hence the potential title change. This should arrive later this year. Humans is a Channel 4 co-produced show about future families with robot servants that lead to chilling outcomes. This is due to air in 2015.

Other projects in development include Deadlands based on a pen and paper RPG about the "Weird West" with undead gunfighters, card-slinging sorcerers and mad scientists. Extraordinary Believers is a hybrid stop-motion show from Robot Chicken creators including Seth Green. Fearless is a pilot about a Navy bomb clearance diver and shark attack survivor who risk their lives to make the world better. Gun Machine is a detective thriller based on a New York Times bestseller by Warren Ellis. Winterworld will be a "limited-event live action series" based on a graphic novel of the same name.

Finally there is an as yet unnamed comedy show that will be created by the JASH team that includes Sarah Silverman, Michael Cera, Tim and Eric and Reggie Watts – this will feature "the biggest names in comedy".

It all sounds very impressive and enough to give Netflix a run for its money. Is it just us that cares about the Halo series more than any of that though?

