  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Microsoft TV news

Microsoft Research creates 3D browser to beam content to every wall of your room

|
1/4  
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Microsoft's research division has created a 3D browser prototype called SurroundWeb that beams content to every wall of your room. 

The prototype actually works, says Microsoft, as it scans the room for projectable services in one minute, and can then beam content on walls at 30 frames per second with up to 25 screens and up to a 1440x720 display.

Not only will the content appear on the wall, but will adapt to objects present in the room, and have interaction using natural user input including voice. Microsoft hasn't detailed what hardware it's using for the project, but it's presumed to be an array of several projectors. 

The SurroundWeb project is a follow-up to Microsoft's IllumiRoom, which projects games to fill the entire room, surrounding the gamer in a fully immersive graphical ambience. SurroundWeb is the web version of the IllumiRoom project, and arguably more complicated, given web pages aren't as predictable as game sofware.

Microsoft hasn't detailed when the SurroundWeb project may find its way to consumers, but we presume it will be quite awhile. The project looks to be in early stages.  

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments