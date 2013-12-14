  Microsoft's Xbox Entertainment Studios to launch first original series in early 2014

Microsoft's first original series will launch on the Xbox Live and videogame platform in early 2014, according to a new report.

Variety reported on Friday - citing an interview with Microsoft's entertainment and digital media president - that Microsoft wants to get the ball rolling in the first quarter of next year. It's apparently been a long and slow ride for Microsoft, as it develops a first wave of original programming.

“We’re hoping we will be able to put something up in the first quarter, at minimum second quarter,” said Nancy Tellem, president of entertainment and digital media. “I’m incredibly ambitious and impatient."

Tellem came on board in 2012 (when Microsoft internally founded the Xbox Entertainment Studios division) to produce original content for the Xbox platform. Although Microsoft wants to produce original series, we've hardly seen or heard anything from the company about what's in the works.

READ: Microsoft announces Halo TV series for Xbox One produced by Steven Spielberg

We know it is currently developing a live action series based on Halo with film producer Steven Speilberg. It also plans to co-produce live events such as Miss Teen USA, Spike Video Game Awards, and the like . Other than that, rumours have claimed Xbox Entertainment Studios is working on a street football-focused reality series and a remake of the BBC sci-fi series Blake's 7.

When Microsoft does finally go live with its original series, more than 48 million Xbox Live subscribers and 72 million Xbox consoles around the world will have access to the content. That's a huge built-in audience and subsequent advantage over other streaming services, such as Netflix, which started from scratch on launch.

"We aren’t Netflix, we aren’t Amazon, we’re a different animal,” Tellem told Variety, while emphasising that today is an amazing time for Hollywood and the Tech industry to come together. "The content and what we’re building will be an important part of our future.”