Logitech launch Harmony 525 all-in-one remote control

Logitech has launched the Logitech Harmony 525 remote control that promises a quick programming of all your home cinema equipment.

Like previous expensive models released by Harmony in the past, the Harmory 525 allows users to set up their home entertainment system by connecting to a PC and then downloading the settings from the internet.

The Harmony 525 is the first universal remote in its price category that works with all types of components from all manufacturers - including satellite set-top boxes, DVRs and widescreen televisions - without the complex setup process usually associated with a universal remote. At the end of the process, all the necessary codes are automatically downloaded from the Harmony database via a USB connection.

Four activity-based buttons are designed to launch a series of wireless commands to correctly set up all the components needed for a given activity, such as watching a movie.

People can also use the display to access any possible command needed to control each individual component in their system. Meanwhile, the remote's Help button can aid people if the entertainment system isn't responding the way they think it should. When the Help button is pressed, the screen displays a short series of simple “Yes” or “No” questions about the components in the entertainment center.

Based on people's responses, the remote sends out the necessary wireless commands to restore the entire system to its proper working state.

The Harmony 520 advanced universal remote will first be available in the U.S. and UK later this month suggested retail price of £69.99.