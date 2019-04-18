Logitech launches new Alexa-enabled universal remote control

Logitech is launching a new universal remote control with Amazon Alexa smarts known as the Logitech Harmony Express.

The company says this new device is streamlined and built with a "new kind of customer in mind" - meaning it's basically designed to work with voice commands rather than button presses.

There's no touchscreen here and only a smattering of buttons to keep things simple and easy-to-use.

The Logitech Harmony Express boasts Alexa smarts built right into the device (no additional Amazon Echo required). Users will be able to simply press a button to engage Alexa, then use voice commands to turn devices on or off, change channels, launch Netflix or Amazon Prime Video and more.

Logitech says the new remote not only works with over 250,000 devices but also "can do nearly anything Alexa can do". Meaning you can use the remote to check the weather, adjust your Philips Hue smart lights, tweak your heating, set timers and alarms and much more besides.

The setup of all your devices is done within the accompanying Harmony Express app, making it easy to keep track of everything and have quick access to settings if needs be.

The highlight for us though, may well be that the app also has a built-in "remote finder" button that you can press to activate a tone on the remote should it get lost somewhere in the living room.

The Logitech Harmony Express is available immediately in the U.S. on Amazon.com and Logitech.com for a suggested retail price of $249.99, and it will be available in Best Buy stores and at BestBuy.com soon