  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Logitech TV news

Logitech set for Google TV launch

|
1/2  
Logitech set for Google TV launch
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Logitech has revealed plans to unveil its Google TV products on 6 October - 6 days ahead of Sony who has an event planned for 12 October.

Like the Sony event, invites for the Logitech unveiling have confirmed a New York launch - where its VP of products Junien Labrousse will announce all of the details.

Now, the Logitech Revue set top box has been spotted out and about a few times, and the Lonely TV ads have been doing the rounds as well, so we think we know what to expect, although the mention of a "line of products" is rather intriguing.

We don't think that an actual Google TV set is likely, but chances are we could also be seeing the launch of a Revue Android app, as well as accessories such as keyboards and wireless controllers at the event.

In terms of an actual launch date for Google TV - it looks as if the early estimates at a mid-late October launch could prove accurate.

PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  2. All 4 now supports Google Assistant voice control
  3. Loewe adds 65-inch model to Bild 3 TV family
  4. Freeview Play gets £125m investment to fund major changes
  5. What’s the best VPN for Netflix?
  1. BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
  2. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, release date, price and more on the set-top-box and Echo hybrid
  3. Fire TV Cube official: 4K HDR steaming with voice control for your TV, lights and everything else
  4. Amazon wins live Premier League football TV rights from 2019, to show on Amazon Prime
  5. What is Dolby Atmos?
Comments