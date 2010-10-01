Logitech set for Google TV launch

Logitech has revealed plans to unveil its Google TV products on 6 October - 6 days ahead of Sony who has an event planned for 12 October.

Like the Sony event, invites for the Logitech unveiling have confirmed a New York launch - where its VP of products Junien Labrousse will announce all of the details.

Now, the Logitech Revue set top box has been spotted out and about a few times, and the Lonely TV ads have been doing the rounds as well, so we think we know what to expect, although the mention of a "line of products" is rather intriguing.

We don't think that an actual Google TV set is likely, but chances are we could also be seeing the launch of a Revue Android app, as well as accessories such as keyboards and wireless controllers at the event.

In terms of an actual launch date for Google TV - it looks as if the early estimates at a mid-late October launch could prove accurate.