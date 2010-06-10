  Logitech Harmony Link to control Google TV

In its blog post, Logitech has given details of the controller it has produced to go with Google TV, Google's attempt at bringing itself and the web to your goggle box.



Basically, the Logitech Harmony Link appears to be specific tech built into the Logitech's Google TV companion box, which can convert any IR signal and send it to your television in order to use the Google TV service.



This is going to be very handy as, although there will be a remote provided, you'll also be able to use a phone - meaning a quick Android or iPhone app download could see you controlling the device from that.



It's also going to be an open platform, meaning any developer can have a stab at creating content for the new platform.



Stay tuned and we'll bring you more when we have it.