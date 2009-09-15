  LG announces PC monitors and projectors

LG has announced a shedload of monitors and projectors, some of which we've already spotted. In no particular order, there's the HS200 projector, W86 series monitors, M62D monitors, W2363V monitor and W30 monitors.

They all differ slightly, so let's start at the top with the one we've already seen, the HS200. This is a portable projector that's a replacement for the HS201 and weighs just 800g. It has a 2000:1 contrast ratio and a brightness of 200nits, however it'll only pump out 800 x 600 resolution. It should cost around £500.

The W86 series is a set of slim LED monitors that have the styling of LG's televisions. They have touch-sensitive controls, auto-brightness controls, a cinema mode and even a timer that tells you when you need to take an eye break.

The W86 is available in 22- and 24-inch screen sizes and pack a 1680 x 1050 resolution. They have a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 2ms response time, along with 16:10 aspect ratio and two HDMI slots. We haven't been given any pricing info.

The M62D series is next, which are a range of combined PC and TV monitors. These come in 19-, 20-, 22-, 23- and 27-inch variants, and have integrated TV tuners that can access freeview. They have a 50,000:1 contrast ratio, auto-brightness functionality and "a modern and glossy look".

Ample connectivity is present, running to HDMI, D-sub, SCART, and DVI-D. The M62D comes in black or white, and can be wall mounted. It has a 5ms response time and two 5W speakers mounted in the case. Again, there's no pricing info.

The W2363V is a gaming monitor that offers a full HD experience. It's a 23-inch affair with a number of features targeted directly at gamers. LG says that it gives the "fastest gaming experience available on a PC monitor" when set to a "Thru Mode" that removes all image processing in favour of response times.

There's also an ambient light on the bottom, inexplicably called "Tru Light", that reacts to sounds to "increase tension". It's not entirely clear how it works, but can be swapped between four different modes to change the threshold of when it'll activate.

It has HD surround built in, as well as packing picture-in-picture support and the auto-brightness control that seems to be in all the monitors launched. It has a 300nit brightness, 1920 x 1080 resolution, 70,000:1 contrast ratio and 2ms response time. It connects with 2 HDMI ports, D-sub, DVI or component video.

Lastly, the W30 series are "fun", according to LG. The headline feature appears to be that they come in "jelly pink", "applemint", "hawaiian", "blueberry" and "oreo" colours. They're slim - 37mm - and come in 22-inch and 19-inch sizes.

The W30s have a 30,000:1 contrast ratio, 16:9 aspect ratio, 5ms response time and 250nits brightness. They come with just a D-Sub input, but who needs connectivity when you've got "hawaiian" colour options? There's no pricing information, right now.