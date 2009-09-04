LG gets colourful with the W30 and W63 HD monitors

LG is urging us to tart up our desktops a little by adding a splash of colour and design to the humble monitor - as well as some 1080p displays for good measure too. The company has added the W30 and W63 to their fast growing range of HD computer screens and they're all on show at IFA this year.

The W30 has a photoframe-type rear stand and comes in 19- and 22-inch sizes in a 16:9 aspect. It offers a healthy 5ms response time to cut down on ghosting and is only 37mm thick but the real kicker is that it's available in "Oreo Black", "Jelly Pink", "Blueberry Purple", "Applemint Green" and "Hawaiian Blue". It's not one of LG's top notch LED range but the backlight is covered by a prism sheet designed to get the most out of the lamps and save 50% on the energy consumption.

The W63 is slightly less colourful but stylish nonetheless with a two tone black and white frame. This time there is a traditional stand but it's performance where this 23-inch monitor has the edge. It's still based on standard LCD tech but this time with a 2ms response and a suite of other tools for a better active picture. Thru Motion gets rid of image processing for faster gaming action, whilst Tru Light, LG's answer to the Philips Ambilight, gives atmospheric lighting enhancement and SRS TruSurround HD is designed to smooth out the audio for a richer feel. Whether it all works is another question.

Both are Full HD.