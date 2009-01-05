  LG launches Netflix streaming "broadband HDTVs"

LG has announced the first broadband-enabled HDTVs with Netflix streaming software embedded directly in the TV, requiring no external device.

LG's new LCD and plasma "broadband HDTVs" will let owners watch Netflix's library of movies, TV episodes and high-definition content instantly directly on the TV with Ethernet connectivity from $8.99 a month.

Available in the States this spring, the new LCD and plasma HDTVs join LG's BD300 Network Blu-ray player, the first Blu-ray disc player to be able to stream movies instantly from Netflix that launched last year.

"Embedding the Netflix streaming software in the television is a natural progression of our partnership with Netflix and our innovative product line", said LG Electronics USA President Teddy Hwang.

"This is an LG industry-first, which provides another flexible option for consumers seeking to access exciting content directly through their HDTV".