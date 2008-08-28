LG HT335 2.1 system offers big sounds from small stage

LG has announced a new 2.1 channel entertainment system at IFA in Berlin on Thursday.

The new model, called the LG HT335 will come with 300W of musical power provided by two 75W front speakers and a 150W subwoofer box that you'll be able to hide out of the way.

Working with Mark Levinson, the player which LG says "sounds great" will upscale DVDs to 1080p as well as offer Virtual Sound Effects (VSM) that tricks you in to believing you've got a 5.1-channel surround system instead.

Coming with a wall hanging option, other features to get you possibly excited are the iPod dock, USB direct recording so you can plug into a USB drive full of music and SIMPLINK support so you can connect it to other LG products.

No word on UK pricing or availability though.

We will keep you posted.