  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. LG TV news

LG HT335 2.1 system offers big sounds from small stage

|
1/5  
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

LG has announced a new 2.1 channel entertainment system at IFA in Berlin on Thursday.

The new model, called the LG HT335 will come with 300W of musical power provided by two 75W front speakers and a 150W subwoofer box that you'll be able to hide out of the way.

Working with Mark Levinson, the player which LG says "sounds great" will upscale DVDs to 1080p as well as offer Virtual Sound Effects (VSM) that tricks you in to believing you've got a 5.1-channel surround system instead.

Coming with a wall hanging option, other features to get you possibly excited are the iPod dock, USB direct recording so you can plug into a USB drive full of music and SIMPLINK support so you can connect it to other LG products.

No word on UK pricing or availability though.

We will keep you posted.

PopularIn TV
  1. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, release date, price and more on the set-top-box and Echo hybrid
  2. BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
  3. Fire TV Cube official: 4K HDR steaming with voice control for your TV, lights and everything else
  4. Amazon wins live Premier League football TV rights from 2019, to show on Amazon Prime
  5. What is Dolby Atmos?
  1. How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
  2. Apple adds Dolby Atmos to Apple TV 4K, will upgrade your library for free
  3. Last 10 seasons of Doctor Who now available to watch on BBC iPlayer for free
  4. How to watch UK TV online
  5. Panasonic UB9000 UHD Blu-ray player plugs the high-end gap left by Oppo
Comments