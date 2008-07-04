LG launches Levinson-tuned home cinema systems

LG Electronics has introduced two new home cinema systems, the HT903TA and HT503TH specially tuned by Mark Levinson, the "world-renowned guru of high-end audio".

The new 5.1 systems offer a gloss black finish with stand-alone "soft-curve" speakers – described as "minimalist and upmarket" in design.

The new HT903TA includes an iPod connection with the playlist menu showcased on the TV screen and can be controlled via the remote control. It also includes HDMI in and out.

Complete with 1000 watts and 500 watts of pure power, respectively, the HT903TA and HT503TH both feature Virtual Sound Matrix (V.S.M) which claims to create five virtual speakers to replicate a 10.1 channel surround sound effect.

Both systems also feature 1080p upscaling technology via HDMI out connectivity and SIMPLINK as well as multi format playback including DivX, DVD, DVD±R/RW, WMA, MP3 and JPEG.

They also include USB ripping to copy music directly to a USB compatible MP3 player.

The HT903TA and HT503TH are both available in the UK from July, pricing not revealed.