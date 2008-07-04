LG launches Levinson-tuned home cinema systems
LG Electronics has introduced two new home cinema systems, the HT903TA and HT503TH specially tuned by Mark Levinson, the "world-renowned guru of high-end audio".
The new 5.1 systems offer a gloss black finish with stand-alone "soft-curve" speakers – described as "minimalist and upmarket" in design.
The new HT903TA includes an iPod connection with the playlist menu showcased on the TV screen and can be controlled via the remote control. It also includes HDMI in and out.
Complete with 1000 watts and 500 watts of pure power, respectively, the HT903TA and HT503TH both feature Virtual Sound Matrix (V.S.M) which claims to create five virtual speakers to replicate a 10.1 channel surround sound effect.
Both systems also feature 1080p upscaling technology via HDMI out connectivity and SIMPLINK as well as multi format playback including DivX, DVD, DVD±R/RW, WMA, MP3 and JPEG.
They also include USB ripping to copy music directly to a USB compatible MP3 player.
The HT903TA and HT503TH are both available in the UK from July, pricing not revealed.
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
- Sky News may end up being sold to Disney separately from the rest of Sky
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
Comments