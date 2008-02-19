  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. LG TV news

LG not dumping HD DVD

|
  LG not dumping HD DVD
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

In a strange move, LG has said it will continue to back, develop and offer HD DVD players.

LG has issued a statement to Pocket-lint following the announcement this morning that Toshiba was stopping support for the HD DVD format.

"LG believes that at this present moment in time, it is necessary to provide a player which supports both formats and therefore create simplicity and convenience for the existing HD DVD consumer."

LG, who currently offer a dual machine capable of playing both HD DVD and Blu-ray discs isn't dumping the format straight away.

Daniel Aziz, marketing manager for LG Electronics told us:

"With the recent announcement from Toshiba, Blu-Ray will now be the format that will pave the way for high definition movies, however this does not rule out HD DVD immediately as there are still a number of consumers who have chosen HD DVD and begun to build a HD DVD collection."

Before going on to say that "The previous confusion in the high definition market [HD DVD vs. Blu-ray] is now clearer and LG welcomes this as it will provide confidence for the end user, to the retailers and overall the home entertainment market."

"Overall LG is still excited about the future of this market, LG has always set out to lead high definition players and will continue to do so with more technology evolutions and hybrids which will launch in due course."

Toshiba might be dumping the format, but it appears LG is still very much a firm believer.

PopularIn TV
  1. What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
  2. How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal v Morocco in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  3. What is VAR and how will it be used at the World Cup?
  4. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  5. Google Assistant finally arrives on Sony Android TVs
  1. Future Philips TVs will come with integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers
  2. How to watch the football outside with the BenQ TK800 projector
  3. What’s the best VPN for Netflix?
  4. Apple original TV programming: What's it producing and why?
  5. Dolby and Odeon announce plans for Dolby Cinema UK rollout
Comments