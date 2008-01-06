CES 2008: LG launch 8 new LCD TV ranges

LG has launched 8 new series of televisions consisting of 24 new models, 17 of which will offer Full HD 1080p resolution at CES in Las Vegas.

The mass of new televisions vary in size from 19- to 52-inches as the company tries to offer something for everyone.

However the company has been pipped in the thinness stakes by JVC, Hitachi and Pioneer only managing to muster up a 1.7-inch thick LCD TV.

The flagship; The LG75, is a 1.7-inch thin LGX Super Slim that according to LG, is the "epitome" of elegance and come with a unique teardrop design, red color accenting and a "high-gloss" black finish.

The ranges also include a new invisible speaker system tuned by renowned audio expert, Mark Levinson. This unique system incorporates speaker actuators around the perimeter of the entire bezel, eliminating traditional speaker drivers and associated grills.

Other advanced features according to LG include TruMotion 120Hz technology, wireless connectivity and Image Science

Foundation custom calibration certification (ISFccc).

Key features include 1,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio, 24p TruCinema, Content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games, Four HDMI with 1.3 Deep Colour, and a USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files

Other models announced include the LG71, LG70, LGX, LG60, LG50, LG40 and LG30

The LG71 comes in 47- and 52-inch models with 1080p support, Wi-Fi connectivity, 20,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio, TruMotion 120Hz technology, 24p TruCinema, Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Colour and a USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files.

The LG70 comes in 32-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch and the same features as the LG71 but without the Wi-Fi connectivity.

The LGX LCD HDTV Super Slim will come with a 42-inch screen size and is just 1.7-inch thick. Key features include a 15:000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio, TruMotion 120Hz technology, 24p TruCinema, Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color and a USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files.

The LG60 series comes in 32-, 37-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch sizes and has all the features and functionalities of the LGX LCD HDTV Super Slim model.

The LG50 LCD HDTV Series comes in 37-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch models, sports "Full HD" 1080p resolution and has a 15,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio. It also offers 24p TruCinema, but only has three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Colour.

The LG40 LCD HDTV is a 32-inch model that LG say is designed for secondary rooms such as bedrooms and home offices.

The TV features a side vacuum-loading DVD player and a 12:000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio, three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Colour and content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games.

The LG30 LCD HDTV series comes in 19-, 22-, 26-, 32-, 37- and 42-inch sizes, offers 720p resolution, content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games and Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Colour on the 26-inch and larger sets.