IFA 2007: LG LT75 LCD TV with built-in PVR launched
LG has announced the launch of a LCD television with built-in PVR at IFA 2007 in Berlin, Germany.
The model, called Pause and Play will follow Humax, who has offered a similar feature for over three years in offering users the chance to pause and rewind live TV.
The Television, which will also feature a 8-day Electronic programme guide feature will be called the LT75 and come in 32-,37-, and 42-inch LCD models. The company has also announced a 42- and 50-inch Plasma model called the PT85.
The company also announced the launch of a number of televisions including a Full HD TV with 100Hz to improve LCD motion blur.
Although some commentators within the industry don't believe the additional Hz makes much difference, that hasn't stopped LG launching 50-inch and 60-inch models.
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments