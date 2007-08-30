  1. Home
IFA 2007: LG LT75 LCD TV with built-in PVR launched


LG has announced the launch of a LCD television with built-in PVR at IFA 2007 in Berlin, Germany.

The model, called Pause and Play will follow Humax, who has offered a similar feature for over three years in offering users the chance to pause and rewind live TV.

The Television, which will also feature a 8-day Electronic programme guide feature will be called the LT75 and come in 32-,37-, and 42-inch LCD models. The company has also announced a 42- and 50-inch Plasma model called the PT85.

The company also announced the launch of a number of televisions including a Full HD TV with 100Hz to improve LCD motion blur.

Although some commentators within the industry don't believe the additional Hz makes much difference, that hasn't stopped LG launching 50-inch and 60-inch models.

