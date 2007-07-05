LG launches small and stylish LCD TV collection

LG Electronics has launched a new, small and stylish, LCD TV collection.

Designed "with living in mind" the range encompasses 17-inch to 22-inch TVs which LG hope will fit neatly and into any living space as secondary TV sets, be it the kitchen, bedroom, or office.

The four new models are the 22-inch LS4R, the 19-inch LS4R, the 17-inch LS5R and the uber chic designer 20-inch LS3R.

The four unique designs each have form and colour base variations with the "hero" of the range being the LG LS3R, a 20-inch model, fashioned around LG's unique "Fantasy" style with a glowing red pedestal.

LG are hoping to cut a stylish dash with these new offerings aimed at consumers with "matured" tastes who believe the exterior styling of their technology should match the flair of their homes.

All the TVs in the range include PC input and, aside from the 17LS5R, are all HD Ready.

They all feature 16:9 aspect ratio, have an analogue tuner, enhanced noise reduction, sleep timer and Dynamic 1 Way 2 speakers.

Three of the models - the 22LS4R, 19LS4R and 20LS3R - are also equipped with LG's exclusive XD Engine Image Processor, which helps to improve picture quality, in areas such as brightness, colour and contrast, for improved resolution.

All models will be available in the UK from July 2007, pricing TBC.