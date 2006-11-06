  1. Home
LG reveals stats on the new BD100 Blu-ray player

LG has unveiled its offering to the Blu-ray market in the form of the BD100, due to be released in the first quarter of next year.

The device plays back both dual-layer and single-layer discs, as well as all DVD and CD formats. Connectivity includes one HDMI input, a component, composite, and coaxial inputs, and 5.1 audio and digital optical out. It upscales from all resolutions starting at 480i, all the way up to 1080i and p.

The original BD199 was cancelled a while ago, and this is the first Blu-ray device seen since. Samsung’s upcoming Blu-ray player will retail at around £1000, and since LG has commented only that it will be “competitively” priced, speculation says it will be around that mark.

