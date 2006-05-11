  1. Home
LG launch AN110 wall mounted HD projector

LG has launched the AN110, the world’s first wall-mounted projector which gives HD-ready big-screen entertainment. At only 88mm deep, slightly thicker than a lever arch file, the new projector can be discreetly mounted flush against the wall, eliminating the need for a ceiling mount.

The new projector can even be covered in matching wallpaper enhancing the overall look and feel of any indoor environment.

It’s the first projector that uses the newly launched WXGA (1280x768) DLP panel by Texas Instruments. LG state that the 1000 ANSI brightness and 2500:1 contrast ratio enable it to project clear images even in bright environments meaning the consumer can watch films in the middle of a sunny summer day without having to black out all the windows.

The AN110 also supports motorised full auto functions, such as auto slide ventilator opener and auto slide lens shutter, to reduce the need for manual adjustment and handling.

The AN110 is available now at independent retailers nationwide.

