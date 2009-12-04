  Win a LG SL9000 42-inch television

Pocket-lint has teamed up with LG to give you the chance of winning a 42-inch LG SL9000 television, which would make a quite splendid addition to any living room.

LG TVs latest LED backlight-technology apparently provides you with crystal-clear images, deeper blacks and some of the most realistic colours available today, in part thanks to its 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Along with this you also get TruMotion 100Hz frame rate which will mean blurry images will be kept to a minimum.

A nice touch is LG's upgraded Intelligent Sensor tech which automatically adjusts picture quality based on viewing environment, to optimise picture and reduce your energy bill. Top that off with Full HD providing 1920 X 1080p picture resolution and integrated Bluetooth, you have all the ingredients for a great prize.

And to win, all you have to do is answer this one simple question.

This competition has finished.