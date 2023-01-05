(Pocket-lint) - As CES 2023 kicks off fully, LG Display has announced its new, third-generation OLED panel technology that will appear in future TVs.

Using what it calls META technology, the new panel is capable of even greater brightness than the currently adopted EX panel unveiled last year - up to 60 per cent brighter, in fact. This, LG claims, means it can achieve peak brightness of 2,100-nit. It says this is brighter than "any other TV on the market today".

That, coupled with the deep black levels OLED is renowned for, allows for extreme contrast and HDR performance.

The R&D arm of LG also claims that the new panel provides a 30 per cent wider viewing angle than conventional OLED displays.

LG's META technology works by using a Micro Lens Array - a layer of tiny convex lenses that maximises light emission. It also enhances energy efficiency by 22 per cent, as it can show the same levels of brightness as current TVs but with less power needed.

The micro lenses are so small (micrometer-sized) that 42.4 billion of the are used on a 77-inch 4K OLED TV panel - over 5,000 of them per pixel. This ensures there is no light loss nor internal reflections to degrade the image.

In addition, LG Display utilises a META Booster algorithm which analyses and adjusts the brightness in real-time to enhance HDR images.

LG plans to adopt the new OLED panels in 55-, 65- and 77-inch 4K TVs, plus 77- and 88-inch 8K sets initially, expanding it to other lines "down the road". It's not yet known whether this will affect the newly-announced OLED TVs - such as the G3, C3 and Signature OLED M ranges announced at CES, or if we have to wait until 2024.

We'll update when we know more.

