(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced its first TV that receives all content wirelessly.

The LG Signature OLED M is completely wire-free (save for power). It uses what LG calls a Zero Connect media box, which you plug your devices into, be that games consoles, a cable or satellite TV box, or another video or audio source. The box then transmits up to 4K 120Hz images to the TV.

The set itself comes in just one screen size - 97-inches - so is rather niche, but is ideal for a home cinema setup, say. It comes with LG's "One Wall" design, which means its integrated bracket sits flush against the wall with no visible gap.

LG claims that it has developed a new wireless algorithm that identify the optimal transmission path. This ensures the content is streamed at the best quality no matter whether the environment changes - such as people moving around the room.

What's more, the Zero Connect box has voice recognition tech so it can be operated using spoken commands.

The LG Signature OLED M is part of the company's CES 2023 presence, with a unit sitting pride of place on the LG booth at the show. Pocket-lint will bring you more, including our own pictures of the TV in the coming days.

Writing by Rik Henderson.