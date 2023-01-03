LG will show its 2023 range of OLED TVs at CES 2023 this week, and has announced several models and their latest features.

Leading the way is the replacement for LG's most popular OLED TV series, the LG C3 OLED evo.

It runs on a new α9 AI Processor Gen6 chipset that features deep-learning AI technology to ensure greater details and depth, while the latest AI Picture Pro tech can now recognise different objects in an image, such as a face, to tweak the picture accordingly.

AI Sound Pro technology is also incorporated in the new processor, which can help deliver up to 9.1.2 sound from a TV's built-in speaker system.

The G3 OLED evo series also gets LG's new Brightness Booster Max tech, with claims that its light control and boosting algorithms can achieve up 70 per cent brighter images.

A new Z3 model will also be added to the range, while all of the new TVs feature a redesigned webOS experience including "quick cards" to get to content and services faster. There will also be personalised recommendations based on viewing history and habits.

They will each integrate seamlessly with LG's 2023 soundbar range, and support HDMI 2.1a across multiple ports.

The 2023 LG OLED TV range will be shown on its stand at CES. We'll be there to check it out.