LG's CES plans continue to emerge, with the announcement that a whole range of new, premium Signature devices and appliances will be there.

LG to show new Signature range at CES 2023, including OLED TV, fridge and microwave

LG's CES plans continue to emerge, with the announcement that a whole range of new, premium Signature devices and appliances will be there in the flesh.

For then kitchen, there will be a new refrigerator, washer and dryer pair, microwave, and conventional oven - each with the latest smart features.

Also appearing during the show will be a new Signature OLED TV, Wine Cellar, an air purifier and a new air conditioner. They will all be shown in a special LG Signature Zone on its booth in Las Vegas from 5 January.

The LG Signature 4-Door French Door fridge comes with Dual InstaView. This means both upper doors can go transparent with a simple knock to show what's inside the cooler.

The washer and dryer each sport a 7-inch LCD touch panel, while the microwave oven also comes with an InstaView door panel.

The LG Signature double oven has built-in cameras so you can see the progress of your bake, plus automatic time and temperature setting functionality.

"LG Signature second-generation appliances combine our exclusive technologies, an array of enhanced features of convenience and efficiency, and gorgeous, modern design for a smart, sustainable and more luxurious life at home," said the president of LG Electronics home appliance and air solutions, Lyu Jae-cheol.